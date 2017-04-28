Watch A Prom Entrance Go Horribly Wrong

Prom is a big deal. It’s the kind of thing where you desperately want everything to go right. All it takes is one little miss and all your plans come crashing down.

Also, someone could film you falling down the stairs as you make your prom night entrance and put it on Twitter for the world to enjoy forever. That’s exactly what happened to a Palm Beach, Florida teen, and it’s literally the best.

Jordyn McManus and her prom date Austin Cooper round the corner at the top of a set of stairs to debut their prom outfits.

As they begin to walk down, Cooper slips on the very first step and hilariously falls down about six or seven more steps. You can see him clamor to catch himself, and right before the camera cuts off it looks like he recovers.

On one hand, it’s terribly embarrassing. On the other hand, however, it’s only embarrassing for him so the rest of us can laugh it up.

The comments on Jordyn’s post range from “Lol it wasn’t that funny calm it down,” to “THIS WOULD SO HAPPEN TO ME OMFGGGG,” and everything in between.

There also was a Today Show producer who reached out to them so it looks like the Prom Entrance Catastrophy viral video will keep Cooper busy for a while. Hopefully, the studio has a ramp.

[H/T: Jordyn McManus / Twitter]