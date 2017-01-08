Predator Reboot Adds Moonlight Star Trevante Rhodes

Moonlight has become one of the biggest critical darlings of 2016, and it looks like the film’s success has lead to some big roles for the movie’s stars.

Trevante Rhodes, who plays one of the leads in the film, has just been cast in a blockbuster project from director Shane Black. The Nice Guys filmmaker is currently helming the much-anticipated Predator reboot, and Rhodes has just been confirmed as the next star to join the cast.

There’s no details yet as to what role Rhodes will have in the movie, but he joins a cast that’s quickly gaining all-star status. Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) are already slated to star in the film.

Predator is slated to hit theaters in 2018, and details about the film’s plot have been kept secret. The only hint that anyone has been given is that the new movie will take place in a more urban setting, rather than in the jungle.

Shane Black is directing the movie, with a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker. Predator will begin shooting later this year. The film will hit theaters February 9, 2018.

Moonlight is still circulating around cinemas across the country, and has received some of the highest praise of 2016. Check out the synopsis below:

A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami.

Source: THR