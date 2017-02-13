Playboy Officially Brings Back Nudity

Well, it looks like Playboy has learned from its mistake. The magazine will be bringing back nude photos one year after removing those particular images.

Along with nude photos the magazine is also launching a “Naked is Normal” campaign in its upcoming issue, COO Cooper Hefner announced in a tweet on Monday.

Cooper, who is the son of founder Hugh Hefner, said the 63-year-old magazine is “taking our identity back reclaiming who we are.”

Cooper also a number of creative changes that will be seen on future issues of Playboy, including the return of the magazine’s “Party Jokes.” Customers will also see a section sharing the magazine’s point of view and the removal of “Entertainment for Men” from the cover.

“Playboy will always be a lifestyle brand focused on men’s interests, but as gender roles continue to evolve in society, so will we,” Hefner said.

Back in February 2016, Playboy unveiled the first cover of its non-nude era, which featured model Sarah McDaniel in a nod to millenials and social media. McDaniel explained the theme of the cover saying, “The idea was to look at me from a boyfriend’s perspective.”

Unfortunately, the non-nude format wasn’t successful in mainstream media. And Cooper Hefner has been outspoken about the decision to go non-nude.

“I’ll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper said in his tweet, admitting the magazine botched the decision.

Pamela Anderson appeared on the cover of the last nude issue of the magazine, which was released in December 2015. The upcoming issue features Elizabeth Elam with the headline “Naked is Normal.”

“This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers,” Cooper said. “It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come.”

Cooper Hefner was named COO of the magazine in October 2016.

