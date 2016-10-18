Pitch Perfect 3 To Bring Back Anna Camp

For all those Pitch Perfect fans out there, get ready for some aca-awesome news!

Anna Camp has just agreed to return for Pitch Perfect 3. The 34-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Aubrey Posen in the third installment to the musical comedy franchise, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Camp recently tweeted about the news with the caption: “It’s official. She’s baaaaaaaaack…! #pitchperfect3.”

Lead actress Anna Kendrick alongside the hilarious Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brittany Snow have all announced that they also will be returning to star in the upcoming film.

The forthcoming Pitch movie will be under the direction of Trish Sie (Step Up All In), with the script being penned by Kay Cannon. The plot has not yet been revealed for the film, but the return of four of the original Barden Bellas means we are likely in for an awesome movie.

Attached to produce the project is Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, and Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment. Sara Scott, the vice president of production for Universal, will be overseeing the production. Originally, Elizabeth Banks was set to direct but decided to pull out of the project and only serve as a producer.

In May of 2015, Pitch Perfect 2 opened with the highest-grossing movie-musical debut of all time. The film earned $287.5 million worldwide. The gross for the second installment to the franchise came out to nearly ten times the amount of the film’s budget, and more than double the amount that the original film brought in.

Other huge news for Anna Camp this year was that the actress married her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin back in September.

The couple first started dating back in June of 2013. In September of 2016, the couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony on the coast of California. Camp wore a Reem Acra dress and was bedecked in jewels from Neil Lane.

To check out more from Anna Camp, she can be seen next in Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt. She made an appearance in Woody Allen’s film Cafe Society, and also guest-starred in the second season of Netflix’s hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Pitch Perfect 3 is currently set to sing into theaters with a December 22, 2017 release date by Universal.

Are you excited that Anna Camp will return for Pitch Perfect 3 to portray Aubrey Posen once again?

[H/T Hollywood Reporter]