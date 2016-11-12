Pink Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

Holy baby bump, Batman! Looks like baby number two for Pink is coming along much sooner than anyone would have thought.

The singer announced her pregnancy via a photo on Instagram Saturday. In the photo, Pink is sporting a huge baby bump, leaving most of us surprised and impressed that she managed to keep the news hush-hush for so long.

“Surprise!” Pink wrote in the photo’s caption.

The news isn’t a massive shock for many, though, thanks to her excessive gushing about motherhood in a May interview with Good Morning America.

“I love being a mama,” she said. “I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life.”

“I feel like I have two kids right now. I would like a third. No, I want to say that Carey Hart’s an awesome husband and a really good dad, but he’s also like a second child,” she continued, according to E! News.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.

