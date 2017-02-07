Pink Heads To The Gym And Reminds Moms It’s ‘Normal’ To Not Lose Weight

Pink recently revealed that she has yet to drop any of the baby weight, and she is perfectly fine with it.

The songstress gave birth to her and husband Carey Hart’s second child in late December, and now just six weeks later, Pink is back in the gym working on her fitness. The proud momma shared a post-workout selfie with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins on Monday, and from the look of Pink’s smile, she’s ready to get to work.

The photo caption reads, “Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven’t lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I’m normal!”

Earlier today, Pink also shared an adorable photo of her little guy wearing a “Straight Outta Mumma” onesie that she captioned, “Happy Monday.”

Happy Monday A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:25am PST

In her first interview since welcoming the new baby, Pink told Ellen DeGeneres that there’s one member of the Hart family who hasn’t handled the new baby well. That someone would be Pink and Carey’s 5-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart, who her mom described as a “little weepy.”

“I do all kinds of stuff,” she explained after revealing she threw a “big sister party” for her first born to help cope with the new addition. “I literally put Jameson down when she walks into the room… She’s a little weepy these days, so we’re working it out.”

It seems Willow is putting in plenty of quality time with her dad, as Carey recently shared a sweet photo of his little girl and captioned it, “Ummmm, we spend a lot of time together. #Steez #MiniMe.”

Ummmm, we spend a lot of time together 😂. #Steez #MiniMe @foxracing @dualigans @vans A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

