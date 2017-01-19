Pictures Of Kim Kardashian From 2007 Have Surfaced, And Who Is This Person?

All new photos of Kim Kardashian from way back in 2007 have surfaced and she is almost unrecognizable. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in a racy photo shoot for which she put her famously curvy figure on full display.

The 36-year-old was photographed striking provocative poses in some seriously sexy lingerie and several swimsuits. While the reality star looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in the recently surfaced photos, she still looks drastically different from the way she does today.

Check out the shocking photos here.

One of the images features the Selfish author in a white two-piece in which she is propping her leg up on a chair while seductively pulling down her bikini bottoms.

Another series of snaps show Kim rocking a black lace lingerie ensemble while posing on a bed.

All of these photos were taken before Kim Kardashian became the household name that she is today.

In other news regarding Kim Kardashian, the mother of two has reportedly given her rapper husband Kanye West another chance after their tumultuous ending to the past year. The “Fade” rapper allegedly had to “convince” her not to divorce him after his emotional breakdown back in November.

“Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy,” a source close to the celebrity couple said. “He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.”

Kim was unaware that there were deep-seated issues that Kanye needed to work through in order to mend their marriage.

“[Kardashian] didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness,” one of her friend said. “When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.”

Kim and Kanye are both seemingly making strides in their recovery. After the Paris robbery, Kim retreated from the spotlight for months but in the past couple weeks she has surfaced in the public eye for several special appearances.

What was your reaction to seeing these pictures of Kim Kardashian from 2007 that just recently surfaced?

