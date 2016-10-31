Paulina Gretzky’s Sexy Gladiator Is Borderline NSFW

For Halloween weekend, Paulina Gretzky went as a sexy gladiator and the snaps that she shared on social media are borderline NSFW.

The 27-year-old attended the Casamigos Tequila’s Halloween Bash on Saturday in Beverly Hills, and took some photos of her outfit that is complete with a black leather top and skirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gretzky posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Slay, All day @casamigos @jeremyc0hen #casamigoshalloween.”

Slay, All Day 🗡@casamigos @jeremyc0hen #casamigoshalloween A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 29, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Since posting on Instagram, Gretzky’s photo has already received almost 17k likes.

No word yet as to whether Paulina ran around the party yelling, “Are you not entertained?!” However, if she didn’t, we feel like that is totally an opportunity missed on her part.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Halloween bash included supermodel Charlotte McKinney, actress Hillary Duff, and a slew of other celebrities.

While Gretzky dressed as sexy gladiator for Halloween, she shared a video a couple weeks ago showing her son’s costume. The little guy was rocking a t-rex outfit and was completely adorable. Gretzky’s shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “I LOVE THIS LIL MONSTER SO MUCH #wAaAa.”

I LOVE THIS LIL MONSTER SO MUCH #wAaAa 😂🎃 A video posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 14, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

Most recently Gretzky and her PGA golfer fiancé Dustin Johnson took a trip down to Las Vegas. At the MGM Grand’s Hakkasan nightclub, Gretzky showed off her pole-dancing skills and shared the video on a Snapchat story with Johnson seen in attendance for the performance.

Check out the video below of Paulina working the stripper pole in Sin City.

Ever since Dustin Johnson helped the United States win the Ryder Cup, Gretzky has been regularly posting on social media their ongoing party. The couple jetted off to Mexico for some festivities south of the border.

So proud of my best friend and love of my life @djohnsonpga 2016 US OPEN CHAMPION 🏆 A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jun 20, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

While Paulina Gretzky’s Instagram account consists of many pictures of her son, she isn’t shy about sharing sexy snaps on social media. She’s posted a slew of bathing suit pictures, and a handful of photos with her fiancé Dustin Johnson.

To keep up with Paulina Gretzky, follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Paulina Gretzky’s sexy gladiator Halloween costume?

[H/T New York Post]