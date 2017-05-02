Pastor Jailed For Impregnating Teenage Church-Goer After Years Of Abuse

A Philadelphia pastor has been convicted of multiple charges after impregnating a teenage member of his church.

Jacob Malone, 35, plead guilty to charges of institutional sex assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment. He was sentenced to three-to-six years in prison, with one year already served since originally arrested.

He will also be a registered sex offender for 15 years, according to ABC.

“You are serving a sentence much lighter than the crime deserves,” Judge Jacqueline Carroll Cody said to Malone. “You have taken responsibility for a very, very serious series of crimes that have completely altered someone’s life.”

Malone was the pastor of the nondenominational church Calvary Fellowship until his arrest. He began sexually assault the teenage girl in question in late 2014.

Malone claims the acts were consensual, despite admitting to committing the acts while the teen was under the influence of alcohol he provided.

The woman gave birth to a daughter by Malone last year and said she was taken advantage of “mentally, physically, spiritually.” In court, Malone seemed to agree with that claim.

“She admired me and trusted me, and I betrayed that,” he said.

According to the detectives who worked the case, the woman in question hopes Malone can regroup his life after his sentence is served.

“She doesn’t hold a grudge (against Malone), even though obviously she’s been traumatized,” Detective Scott Pezick told Daily Local News. “She wants to see the defendant make something useful in his life when he gets out (of prison). That’s mainly because of her religious beliefs.”

