Paris Hilton Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

It has been about 10 years since Kim Kardashian‘s infamous sex tape hit the webs, but Paris Hilton had some words about it today.

At LAX, Paris talked to TMZ and their photographer asked about the story that she and Kim were together in Australia back in 2007 when Kim’s sex tape hit the market. The photographer dared to say the raunchy tape launched Kim’s career and Hilton wasn’t having any of that.

She stated, “I don’t think anybody would want to be launched like that.”

While she has a point, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Kim did gain a lot more notoriety after the tape released. Plus the tape could not have been sold without her consent and on top of that, she made untold millions from the video, which undoubtedly put her in the public eye.

To be fair, Kim is an incredibly successful entrepreneurs in a variety of business ventures and the tape didn’t launch her career, but it didn’t hurt it either.

Paris went on to tell the TMZ paparazzi she has known Kim all her life and loves her.

If you recall, Hilton also suffered public humiliation when a sex tape of her own was released. 1 Night In Paris was released in 2004 and showed Hilton having a private moment with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

