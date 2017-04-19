Pamela Anderson Reveals Her Most Sizzling Social Media Photo Yet

Pamela Anderson has released arguably her most steamy Instagram picture ever. On Tuesday, the former Baywatch actress took to social media to unleash a skin-filled photo that is all curves.

The blond bombshell shared the photo on Instagram without a caption, but there truly were no words needed.

The breathtaking image shows Pamela Anderson completely topless with a striped shirt draped over her shoulders. The mother of two was photographed rocking a fancy black cap with a cigarette dangling from the side of her mouth. Pam’s stunning good looks and famously ample cleavage were on full display as she stared off into the distance in the black and white photo.

Anderson’s followers went totally bonkers after she posted the jaw-dropping snap. Her fans showered the post with more than 5k likes and hundreds of comments about how gorgeous she looks in the photo.

When Pamela Anderson isn’t sharing racy photos on social media, she has been busy being the subject of a new lingerie campaign. As the actress and brand ambassador for Coco de Mar, Pamela Anderson posed for a borderline NSFW photoshoot to promote the company’s new line.

Despite the fact that she looks insanely fit in the photos, Anderson claims that she doesn’t have a strict exercise and diet regimen like many other celebs.

“I don’t work out much,” she said according to People magazine. “I walk on the beach, and I love the feeling after a long walk or a walk through a museum. I’ve always stretched and moved my body with resistance. I like dancing — I was taking ballet in Paris — but I’m double jointed and need to keep my strength. I’m more flexible than strong.”

Pamela Anderson dished on one of her most recent workout sessions, in which she found herself multi-tasking.

“I was in a beautiful hotel with a tiny gym, and I did try the elliptical a few times,” she said. “I read on it — I’m reading Napoleon and Josephine in French right now. It’s a little boring to be in the gym unless I’m reading!”

Anderson credits her thin frame to being on a vegetarian diet.

“I think being vegetarian has kept me young,” she says. “I am healthy and work hard at that.”

Judging by her latest Instagram photos, it’s clear to see that whatever Pam is doing is working extremely well.

