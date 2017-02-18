Pamela Anderson Reveals Classic Pic On Instagram

Pam Anderson shared a beautiful Flashback Friday picture to Instagram today, of herself back in what appears to be her Baywatch-era days. You can see the ocean waves crashing behinds her as she flashes a gorgeous smile and wearing a soaking wet white dress that’s barely containing her.
Anderson has shared lots of flashback and throwback pictures lately, but this is the first one of herself in a while. Usually she shares old modeling photos of classic models and stars like Marilyn Monroe or Brigitte Bardot. The pictures she commonly shares of herself are steamy professional photos, like these from a sexy lingerie ad campaign.
Anderson has been romantically linked to Wikileaks founder, and notorious whistleblower, Julian Assange. She’d been reportedly visiting him in the Ecuadorian embassy where he’s been holding up for a few months now, but there was no official confirmation of their relationship until she posted this picture to Instagram less than a week ago.
While it’s not necessarily an expression of love and devotion, it at least appears to be confirmation that the two have been spending time together.
Assange clearly isn’t the only important man in her life, though, as Anderson also shared this modeling photo of her 19-year-old son Dylan Jagger Lee on the cover Odda magazine.
Not content with just dropping one throwback picture, Anderson also shared another one that admittedly doesn’t show off her curvy figure, but does highlight her gorgeous facial features. Sure, it’s a little out of focus, but there’s no mistaking it’s a young Pam Anderson as the smokey eyes are a dead giveaway.
[H/T: Instagram / Pamela Anderson]