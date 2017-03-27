Pamela Anderson Reveals Selfie Straight From The Water

After being spotted at a sporting event in the late ’80s that led to a series of high-profile modeling gigs, Pamela Anderson became the defining blonde bombshell of the ’90s. Between her multiple centerfolds with Playboy, recurring role on Baywatch, and starring role in Barb Wire, few actresses were as sought-after as Anderson. Two decades later, Anderson continues to set pulses racing with her photo shoots, much like the photo below she shared on Instagram on Monday morning.

#lapascine A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

Anderson captioned the snap: “#lapiscine.”

The black and white image shows the 49-year-old baring it all while taking a dip in the pool. Pamela’s body is somewhat hidden in the water, but it is clear to see that she is not wearing a bikini in the sizzling hot photo. The mother of one was photographed with her signature tresses soaking wet and teased back and down her shoulders as she sported a smoldering expression for the camera.

Pamela Anderson’s followers went absolutely nuts after she posted the pic and dished out more than 3k likes with a slew of comments.

As her Instagram followers already know, this definitely isn’t the first racy pic that Pamela has posted recently. Just last week, she shared a risqué snap that showed her wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses.

She posted the pic with the caption: “I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then i thought there are so many people in the world there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that yes, it is true. I’m here and I’m as strange as you…Frida Khalo.”

I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then I thought there are so many people in the world there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that yes, it is true. I’m here and I’m as strange as you .. Frida Khalo A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

