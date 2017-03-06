Pamela Anderson Decided To Only Use A Bed Sheet In This Photo

Pamela Anderson unleashed one of her most NSFW Instagram pics ever. The former Playboy model took to social media this weekend to reveal a photo that showed her entirely nude covering up with a bed sheet.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:05am PST

In the racy black and white image, the Baywatch alum has stripped completely down to her birthday suit. The 49-year-old struck a seductive pose while holding a white sheet that is strategically wrapped around her to protect her modesty. Pam’s signature blond locks rolled off her shoulders and down her back as she smoldered at the camera for the wildly sexy snap.

The post was an absolute hit with Anderson’s loyal fans as they showered the pic with more than 2k likes and a slew of comments about how stunning she looked.

This past weekend, the mother-of-two attended the Vivienne Westwood’s AW17 show at Paris Fashion Week. She showed up rocking a skintight dress that put her busty build on full display at the event held at the Intercontinental Paris Grand Hotel.

The patterned dress featured a plunging neckline and a backless detail. The ensemble was complete with a matching jacket and a rope belt that accentuated her hourglass shape. Check out the photos here.

Two weeks ago, Pamela Anderson went to the SushiSamba x Cool Earth Carnival Party and she was photographed rocking yet another revealing dress. The daring purple gown accentuated her ample cleavage, and gave her an elegant appearance, even if she did depart the star-studded event looking quite disheveled.

While at the party, the animal rights activist addressed the rumors that she is dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Judging by Pam’s remarks, it definitely sounds like the two have more than a strong friendship.

“I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined,” she said referencing her three former spouses. “He’s wonderful. I always thought I’d make a good First Lady. If I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it’d be Julian Assange. Wouldn’t that be great?”

“It was never the intention to become romantic,” she said. “It was just to join forces to do something important.”

However, Pam left the partygoers wanting further info after her surprising response to being asked if they may date in the future. “Things happen, for sure,” she said.

