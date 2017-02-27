More Details Surface About Warren Beatty And That Oscars Envelope

More details have surfaced regarding that massive Oscars snafu when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the incorrect winner for Best Picture.

After the awards ceremony concluded, 79-year-old Warren Beatty was seen at the 89th Annual Academy awards Governors Ball. While at the after-party, the Oscar-winning director was photographed still holding onto the envelope after he accidentally announced that La La Land won Best Picture when Moonlight was the actual winner.

Clearly, Beatty was well aware that he was going to have to spend the evening explaining the unfortunate incident and wanted the card as proof to back up his story.

In case you missed it, the biggest blunder in Oscars history went down on Sunday evening. The cast of La La Land took the stage to claim their coveted trophies for Best Picture. Moments later, there was a commotion in the background during one of the producers’ speeches. Host Jimmy Kimmel then took the mic to say that there was a mixup and that Moonlight was the actual winner.

Warren Beatty then tried to explain the situation.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said on the stage. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

“I read the card that was in the envelope,” the actor said. “I read it but I didn’t say La La Land. I thought, ‘This is very strange because it says Best Actress on the card.’ And I felt that maybe there was some sort of misprint.”

“As planned, I gave it to Faye,” he said. “And that’s all I want to say on the subject.”

“I don’t know anything … I don’t think anyone knows. I’ve asked and I haven’t got an answer.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology for the mistake:

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

