The Oscars Included A Living Woman In The In Memoriam

Every year at the Oscars, an In Memoriam video is played to pay tribute to all of the late filmmakers, actors, producers, and other film industry workers. During the 2017 Academy Awards, the video made one massive mistake.

A photo of a living woman was mistakenly used in the place of another late producer.

An Australian costume designer named Janet Patterson passed away in October of 2015. Patterson was a four-time Oscar nominee for films including The Piano, Portrait of a Lady, Oscar and Lucinda, and Bright Star.

In the video montage, her name and job were correctly displayed. However, an image of another leading Australian producer named Jan Chapman was shown on the video.

Chapman has spoken out about the unfortunate mishap and explained that she was distraught about it.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman in a statement to Variety. “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

This wasn’t the only error that caused controversy from the In Memoriam video. There were several other notable celebrities that were not mentioned in the clip that passed away in the past year such as Garry Shandling and Florence Henderson.

Also, Twister star Bill Paxton died this past weekend and was not give a nod in the video either. While he wasn’t given a slot in the clip, presenter Jennifer Aniston did make a comment about his passing.

The Academy has not yet released a statement on the mistake.

These blunders weren’t the only regrettable incidents from the 2017 Oscars. When the Best Picture award was announced, there was an enormous mistake that was made that left everyone in shock at the end of the show.

