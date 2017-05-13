Orlando Bloom Talks Katy Perry Split, Plus His Nude Photos

Orlando Bloom is not holding anything back. In the May 2017 issue of ELLE U.K., the 40-year-old actor got candid about his split with pop star Katy Perry and also talked about his nude photos that hit the web last year.

At the time, Bloom joked about the nude pictures by posting an Instagram video of himself running on a pier, writing, “When you are chasing down the guy who stole your swimming trunks.” But in all seriousness, it’s not as if he planned to have pictures of his privates all over the Internet.

In fact, Bloom admits it “was extremely surprising” to learn the paparazzi had snapped photos during his private vacation with then-girlfriend Perry.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen. I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything,” he recalled. “I had a moment of feeling free.”

What’s done is done. “What can I tell you?” Bloom asked. “Note to self: You’re never free. Ha!”

The actor does feel free to talk about Perry, though. Addressing their breakup for the first time, he said, “We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

It’s a lesson he learned after splitting with Miranda Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage. Bloom is still close to his ex—and not just for their 6-year-old son’s sake.

“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship,” the actor says. “We co-parent really well.”

That doesn’t mean they agree on everything, however. Kerr is set to marry Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and last July, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram, complete with a custom Bitmojis and a special Snapchat filter.

“I’m not a millennial. They live their lives through their phones. What happens to my son? How is he going to have a real relationship if it’s all happening on his phone?” Bloom asked. “Disconnecting is massively important.”

