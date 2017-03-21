A Very NSFW Moment Was Caught During ‘Dancing With the Stars’s Live Broadcast

Live TV is risky for so many reasons, one of which is that you never know what the cameras are going to catch. There was one such moment on Monday night’s premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

The awkward moment happened when pro Sharna Burgess went to stand beside her partner, Bonner Bolton. Bolton who was seated in a chair tried to put his hand around her waist and ended up with is hand a little too close to her inner thigh. Or perhaps his hand landed exactly where he’d intended?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Either way, Burgess quickly pushed his hand away looking none too pleased.

Guess the new competitor just learned the hard way that someone is always watching in the ballroom!

This article originally appeared on Womansita.com