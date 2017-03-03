Nicki Minaj Rocks Same Knee High Metallic Boots As Kim Kardashian’s Daughter

Nicki Minaj brought her A game to Paris Fashion Week, with daring style choices that seemed to pay off.

For the H&M Studio show on Wednesday, the 34-year-old rapper wore a black cinched mini dress styled with a silver corset and hot pink bomber jacket.

Minaj accessorized the outfit with oversized hoop earrings, a fringe necklace and thigh-high Balenciaga mirrored boots.

The outfit was daring but and left everyone wanting more.

In love with #HMStudio @hm 😍😛 Bonjour Paris 😘❤️ Jacket & T-shirt dress by @hm – boots by #Balenciaga A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

There was one piece of the outfit we’ve seen before. Last year, both Kim Zolciak and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, wore those galactic style boots.

In the Instagram picture, North is seen lying on the floor with her foot in the boots as her mommy snapped a picture of her. Kim captioned the pic, “Didn’t think it would happen this soon…my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga [laughing emoji].”

Didn’t think it would happen this soon…my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga 😂😂😂 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Meanwhile, Minaj kept heating up Paris Fashion Week with your incredible outfits. Thursday she slipped into a student long-sleeved suede Balmain dress that she paired with a matching cognac wrap belt, thick silver choker and thigh-high snakeskin black boots.

She finished off her Fashion Week streak with her craziest look. She sported a giant fuzzy white, silver dress, chainsaw necklace and an oversized pair of futuristic gold sunglasses.

