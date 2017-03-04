Nicki Minaj Reveals Whole Breast And Pastie In Wild New Pics

To secure your legacy as one of the greatest rappers in the game, you need to have solid lyrics, impeccable flow, and need the best beats. If you’re Nicki Minaj and are constantly given the qualifier of best “female” rapper, you find yourself doing more than your male counterparts to secure your legacy. In addition to your musical abilities, you also need to be an icon in the world of fashion, which sometimes means wearing provocative outfits or adopting styles that are ahead of your time. Other times, however, it means you just have to walk around with your boob out in public and claim it’s “fashion.”

You can see more photos of Nicki Minaj’s “outfit” over at the Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering it’s been Paris Fashion Week for what feels like an entire month, many celebrities have taken the opportunity to showcase how they’re at the cutting edge of trends and wear peculiar outfits. Minaj, however, shows that sometimes the best accessory to have with any outfit is your exposed breast that’s covered with a pastie to make everyone stop asking you about your handbag or sunglasses.

UP NEXT: Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skimpiest Bikini We’ve Ever Seen

Clearly the musician had no regard for the models walking the runway at the fashion show she attended as it must’ve been hard to focus on the ensembles being displayed when Minaj sat in the front row. We also hope that Minaj had some sort of coat for when she left the fashion show as Paris can get quite nippy this time of year.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!