New Sherri Papini Case Details Are Coming To Light

All new details have surfaced regarding the kidnapping of Sherri Papini.

Now that two months have gone by since the California mom was kidnapped while jogging along the street in Redding, the police have still not been able to crack the case.

However, a new report has come to light explaining why there has been such a delay in the investigation, according to Yahoo.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department has not been able to devote as many resources and manpower as they would like to for the investigation because there has been a larger-than-usual amount of high profile cases recently.

Despite the fact the police have had their attention drawn away from the Sherri Papini abduction, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko recently said that the investigation remains “a top priority.”

“It’s still an active investigation,” Bosenko said. “We are waiting on some of the results on the evidence being processed by the California Department of Justice.”

Earlier this month, Sherri Papini was photographed for the first time in public since the abduction. She was spotted out with her family, but Papini and her husband, Keith, have been actively avoided any media interaction.

“I can’t speak to more recently, but even initially we had asked Mr. Papini to refrain from media interaction and especially after she was found, with some of the information he was releasing,” Bosenko reportedly said.

Sherri Papini was abducted on November 2. She claims that she was kidnapped by two Hispanic women, who covered their faces and mostly spoke Spanish to her.

Shockingly, Papini’s captors released her on Thanksgiving morning. She was first discovered by a motorist on Interstate 5 in Woodland, which is more than 150 miles away from her home in Redding, California.

Arguably one of the most horrifying facts is that there have been several other abductions that were eerily similar to Sherri Papini’s case since November.

