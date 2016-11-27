New Photos Of Ariel Winter And Boyfriend Surface

Ariel Winter was spotted holding hands with actor Levi Meaden this past weekend in Sherman Oaks, CA, confirming their status as a couple.

Ariel Winter — Cozies Up With New BF … Covers Up Too (PHOTOS) https://t.co/NtRyXcSZ26 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2016

Winter has been making plenty of headlines lately, happily showing some skin on her social media accounts. The Modern Family actress appeared in more modest attire, perhaps because of the mild weather in Los Angeles, or possibly because she was out on the town to show off her new beau.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meaden starred in The Killing alongside Sterling Beaumon, one of Winter’s close friends. Ariel broke off a two-year relationship with model Laurent Claude Gaudette back in June, so it looks like she’s moving on and is happy to make public appearances with the 29-year-old actor.

[H/T TMZ]