New Nashville Trailer Released

Hang on to your cowboy hats everyone, the first trailer for Season 5 of Nashville on CMT has dropped and the drama looks as intense as ever.

While a good portion of the trailer features previously seen footage, this is the first time CMT (who picked up the show after it was discontinued on ABC) has released a new look at Season 5. Before you start shedding happy tears for the show’s return, it appears that the turmoil in the Music City is about to hit a boiling point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the newly released footage for Season 5, almost every single one of the main characters are at odds with one another. Rayna and Deacon aren’t on good terms, and Scarlett and Gunnar are seen getting into shouting matches. Will is seen getting beaten up, Maddie officially declares her emancipation, and there are finally new clips from Juliette’s infamous plane crash cliffhanger.

Check out the all new Season 5 trailer above.

According to CMT, “the season begins with Rayna and Deacon facing a new normal with Maddie now back home and Highway 65 struggling financially. The shocking news about Juliette creates a wave of emotions throughout Nashville, and sets Rayna off on a journey of discovery.”

Nashville stars Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Hayden Panettiere (Racing Stripes), Clare Bowen (The Clinic), Charles Esten (The Postman), Jonathan Jackson (General Hospital), and Sam Palladio (Runner Runner).

Opry Entertainment, Lionsgate, and ABC Studios are producing the new season set on CMT.

The first half of the Season 5 premiere episode of Nashville will be available to view on Thursday, December 15 at 9 pm.

The full two-hour premiere airs on CMT on Thursday, January 5 at 9 pm.

For everyone who needs to catch up on the show, the first four seasons of Nashville are currently available on Hulu.

Are you excited for the next season of Nashville?

[H/T YouTube: CMT]