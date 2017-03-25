New Fate Of The Furious Trailer Hints Why Dom Betrays Family

In the latest film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Vin Diesel‘s character Dominic Toretto turns against the crew he’s called his family to align with a terrorist played by Charlize Theron.

He even gets a cool super villain mask to flesh out the part.

And now, in the latest trailer for Fate of the Furious, he hints at his reasons why he’s fighting the people he loves.

The clip for the eighth film in the series is loaded with intense action scenes that are trademark to the movies, including a sequence where skydivers make their way onto a mid-air plane’s open loading bay, and a goon unloading a mounted minigun onto oncoming pedestrian traffic.

But one of the most significant scenes might be the exchange between Theron’s and Diesel’s characters and what it reveals about Dom’s motivations in the film.

“I think I need to remind you why you chose to do this,” Theron says.

“I GOT NO CHOICE,” Diesel screams back at her.

It adds to the theory that the character hasn’t willingly turned to the dark side, but is being coerced. Yet that begs another question: what could make Dom go against his friends and family?

We’ll find out more when Fate of the Furious releases in theaters on April 14. Are you excited for the latest film in the high-octane action franchise? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings!

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Diesel.

