New Doctor Who Season 10 Trailer Released

The BBC has released a new trailer for Doctor Who Season 10. The trailer features The Doctor (Peter Capaldi), new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and Nardole (Matt Lucas).

The trailer also features plenty of interesting guest stars, villains and other additions, including a robot that speaks emoji, Missy, Cybermen and…a liquid humanoid Dalek? Weeping angels that smile? There’s kind of a lot going on here, so you should probably just watch the trailer above.

Earlier today, the BBC revealed that the title of the Doctor Who Season 10 premiere episode will be “The Pilot,” along with the first promo image for the episode, which can be seen below.

Doctor Who Season 10 will be Capaldi’s final season as the Doctor. The time of the Twelfth Doctor will come to an end with the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special. Capaldi took over as The Doctor in Season 8, after Matt Smith’s departure.

Doctor Who Season 10 will also be the final season for showrunner Steven Moffat, who has steered the series since Season 5. Moffat was a breakout writer during the Russell T. Davies season of Doctor Who.

He’ll be handing the reins over to Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall for Doctor Who Season 11. Chibnall is a longtime Doctor Who fans who also wrote for the series during the Russell T. Davies era and Was head writer on the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood.

Torchwood starred John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, an ally of the Doctor during the Davies years. Harkness remains a fan favorite character and so many fans are already hoping that Chibnall’s arrival may mean Captain Jack could return to Doctor Who. Captain Jack last appeared on Doctor Who during the Season 4 finale, which was the final regular season for both Davies and David Tennant.

Chibnall will also be tasked with finding a new Doctor to replace Capaldi. Many fans are clamoring for a female Doctor, something that Moffat’s seasons have laid the groundwork for, but Chibnall says the process has barely begun and so it’s too early to tell.

Mackie is making her debut as Bill in Doctor Who Season 10, replacing the previous companion, Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald, who left after Season 9. Whether she will join the new Doctor and the new showrunner in Doctor Who Season 11 remains unknown.

Doctor Who Season 10 premieres April 15 on BBC One and BBC America. On BBC America, this will be followed by the US premiere of Doctor Who spinoff Class.

