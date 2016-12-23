New Details Emerge On Kylie Jenner And Tyga’s ‘Sex Tape’

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga seem to have found themselves in a bit of unwanted spotlight as a very blurry “sex tape” video has been making its way around the internet. Well, the reality star has finally spoken out about the tape and its validity.

Turns out that extremely blurry woman wearing blonde braids is in fact, NOT Kylie. Sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirm that it is not her. Jenner says that the woman doesn’t even look like her, aside from the braids, which was a style Jenner was rocking a few months back.

So, according to Jenner herself, the only part of that alleged Kylie/Tyga sex tape is the Snapchat video that just happens to be attached to it from months ago. Now, Jenner’s family has a bit of a history when it comes to sex tapes. Her older sister Kim Kardashian made her very famous sex tape back in 2003, which was one of the first tings that pushed Kardashian to fame. However, given the fact that Jenner has already made a name for herself, it’s highly unlikely that she’d follow in her sister’s footsteps.

Needless to say, the next time someone tries to put out a fake Kylie/Tyga “sex tape,” make sure that the actors at least look like the two celebs they are pretending to be.

[H/T TMZ]