New Details Emerge About Lucy Hale’s Nude Photo Leak

Lucy Hale isn’t taking the latest celebrity photo hacking lightly. The Pretty Little Liars star is not happy that her personal and private photos were taken without permission and posted online. So, she’s decided to sue the website. What’s more, she has a special message for the hacker.

Recently private topless photos of Hale popped up on the Celeb Jihad website. He photos reveal her boobs, completely uncovered while she lays in bed. Hale never posted the photos online, but instead kept them on her private cell phone. Turns out, her phone was hacked and the photos leaked.

Hale’s lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to the website demanding that the photos be taken down. Celeb Jihad has since removed the photos, but replaced them with fake, photoshopped images saying that Hale will “never silence” the site.

Hale hasn’t released an official statement, but she did take to Twitter to express her love of her fans, and her anger towards the entire situation.

“Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth … I’m going to say something,” Hale said on a screenshot of her Notes app. “once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It is truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”

Of course, Hale isn’tthe first celebrity to have her personal and private photos hacked. Most recently, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams’ private social media account was hacked and topless photos of her on vacation were leaked. Back in October, a man was sent to prison for hacking celebrity accounts and posting nude photos. The same occurred back in 2012.

“Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message[s] I’ve been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love,” Hale continued with a message to her fans. “I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this … kiss my ass.”

