New Beauty And The Beast TV Spot Features Emma Watson Singing

If you were wondering whether Emma Watson had the singing chops to take on Disney’s Belle, then you have nothing to fear. Instead, you will want to hear everything the British actress has to sing and more. A brand-new TV spot for the live-action adaptation for Beauty and the Beast has been released, and it puts Watson’s lilting vocals on blast.

The short teaser features Watson singing Belle, and the haunting lyrics of “I want adventure in the great wide somewhere” are what start the magical clip. There’s even brief snippet of Watson dressed as Belle singing the iconic tune in the character’s pale blue dress. This isn’t the first time fans have heard the actress sing for the film, but it is the first time they have gotten a clip of her crooning in real-time. Earlier this month, an early toy release gave fans a preview of Watson’s vocals before Disney released an audio track of the actress singing “Something There.”

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.