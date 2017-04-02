Naya Rivera Responds To Rumors She’s Dating David Spade

Glee alum Naya Rivera is opening up after the Internet went crazy and accused the actress of having a fling with comedian David Spade.

The pinup, 30, and the actor – who, at 52, is 22 years her senior – could be seen giggling and hugging in the pool in Waikiki, Hawaii, in photos published by ET on Friday. But the next day Rivera made fun of the claim in an Instagram story.

In her story, shot from her bed and with goofy filter, she said, “Holy sh** guys. The easter bunny and the f***ing tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them.”

But she never denied she was romancing Spade.

The beauty shared a selfie in a string bikini, on Wednesday.

Spade was in Hawaii for a date on his Here Comes the Funny Tour, and shared a snap taken on stage.

He later indicated that he was staying in Hawaii, jetting to Maui for another show alongside Adam Sandler, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.

According to ET, Naya and David were seen giggling and hugging in the pool at Halekulani Hotel before heading to Duke’s restaurant.

‘”They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together,” an onlooker explained to the publication.

Naya Rivera & David Spade.. possible new couple…Any thoughts? #nayarivera A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayariverateam) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Naya shares one-year-old son Josey Hollis with her ex Dorsey. She filed for divorce after two years of marriage.



David shares an eight-year-old daughter Harper with ex Jillian Grace.

