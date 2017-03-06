700 Lbs. Mother Of Two Reveals Horrifying Facts About Her Drug-Addicted Parents

My 600-Lb. Life‘s Nicole Lewis has opened up on what it was like to grow up with two drug addict parents, and the details of her childhood will break your heart.

“Even as a toddler, I remember food was what made me happy,” she says. “When I was little, me and my mom never really got along, because she had a really bad temper, and would explode on me for things that I just didn’t understand. And when that happened, I would always run to the garage, because my dad would be out there working on something. So I would just sit with him, and he would give me a snack. And that was safety.”

“I never wanted to leave his side, but my dad was a truck driver, so he was on the road a lot. And when he wasn’t there, all I had to run to was food.”

While she had her Dad to turn to as a child, her upbringing took a turn for the worst when her father brought home cocaine for the first time.

“My dad started using cocaine on the road, and he brought it home to my mom, so they both got addicted, and things got a lot more violent in my house after that,” she says. “My dad and mom would get so angry because they would run out of cocaine. My mom would stay up for hours, screaming and crying for more drugs.”

At age 14, Nicole Lewis was over 200 lbs., but she found solace in filling on food.

“And when my parents were doing the drugs, I would get so mad I would scream and holler at them, and they’d just ignore me, and I’d go and lay on my bed and just eat and cry for hours until I fell asleep. Food was a comfort to me because when I would eat something and get full, I would feel comfortable and safe. I felt secure. And so I just didn’t stop eating.”

