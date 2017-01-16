Murderer Buries Body Of Victim Under Piles Of Her ‘Beloved Romance Novels’

22-year-old Kyle Alexander Jepsen has been accused of killing 49-year-old Gloria Gary after her body was discovered by police under a pile of books in her home. Police say that her pile of romance and mystery books was intentionally piled on top of her in hopes of hiding the body.

Gary had last been seen on January 3 when she left work and was reported missing on January 5. Her vehicle had also gone missing, according to what the Des Moines police posted on Facebook Friday.

While in her home, Gary’s family couldn’t find Gloria’s body, it wasn’t until investigators began exploring did they make the discovery.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press conference, “The living conditions in the home weren’t what you’d consider common.”

In regards to the difficulties the family had while searching the apartment for evidence of what happened to Gloria, Parizek he said they “had been in and out of the house a couple of times. On one occasion, they did invite our detectives in.”

Without any sign of foul play in the house, authorities were eventually able to obtain a search warrant to conduct a more thorough investigation. Once the professionals took over, that’s when Parizek confirmed, “Ms. Gary was concealed within the home, and we really can’t discuss the specifics of that, and as that relates to the living conditions of the house.” He added that Gary’s body “was hidden where nobody could see it. It’s our assumption right now that she’s been in the home for that period of time.”

Alluding to the suspicions raised by the discovery of the body, Parizek mentioned, “We definitely knew that this was a unique case, and there were things about it that […] kind of made the hair stand up on the back of your neck.”

Des Moines police were able to locate Gary’s car, posting to Facebook, “Des Moines Police Department detectives obtained surveillance video from a convenience store in that area. In that video, a male adult was observed with Ms. Gary’s car. Ms. Gary was not seen in this video.”

The individual in question was Jepsen, who was apprehended and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and first-degree murder.

