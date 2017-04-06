The Mummy Image: Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe Finally Meet Onscreen

The Mummy will kick off the first chapter of Universal Studios’ upcoming monster movie shared universe. In that first chapter we’ll meet a hero who is seemingly back from the dead (Tom Cruise‘s Nick Morton), and get introduced to another future monster, Russell Crowe‘s Dr. Henry Jekyll.

In a new image from the Mummy in our gallery above, you can see Cruise and Crowe meeting onscreen for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Crowe told ET Online earlier this year about working with Cruise, “I think we have a very simple and direct connection. I always had a great deal of respect for what he does and I’m really looking forward to being in front of a camera with him. I said to him a long time ago — when he asked me to do a particular movie — I said to him, ‘I don’t really want to be in a film where we’re on different sides — you’re the good guy, I’m the bad guy kind of thing.’ This project, it’s quite complex in terms of what our relationship really is.”

WATCH: The Mummy (2017) Trailer

As for the future: Crowe stated that, “I’m quite looking forward to being Dr. Henry Jekyll,” while acknowledging that his role could expand if these Monster movies in fact blow out into an entire shared Universe. Looking at the photo, one wonders what Crowe’s Jekyll has going on underneath that one glove on his left hand. A little Hyde action, no doubt…

So far, The Mummy looks like an exciting launchpad to the Universal Monster Movie Universe, which is why the film is one of our Most Anticipated for 2017.

MORE: Mummy Behind-the-scenes Video \ Dracula Untold is NOT part of the Monster Universe

The Mummy will kick off the Universal’s Monster Universe on June 9, 2017.

[Embed id=52401]The Mummy (2017)[/Embed]