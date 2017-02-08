Mother-Of-Three Dies While Sliding Down A Homemade Zip Line

A mother-of-three from Oregon was killed on Saturday in a tragic accident when she and her boyfriend went sliding down a homemade zip line.

34-year-old Tami McVay was killed when the tree supporting the zip line snapped and struck her in the head, according to Daily Mail. The impact caused severe head trauma and the Tillamook County police pronounced McVay dead at the scene after her boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, reported the incident to 911.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson was able to avoid serious injuries. However, he was placed under arrest due to an outstanding warrant in connection a fourth-degree assault case that took place in 2012, Oregon Live reported.

McVay and Jackson were hiking on a trail near the Nehalem River when they decided to set up a zip line.

The trail is typically used by experienced hikers and because the two of them were so deep into the trail, the rescue team was forced to use all-terrain vehicles and hike two miles just to reach McVay and Jackson.

McVay’s friends started a GoFundMe account to help her pay funeral costs.

The GoFundMe story reads:

“Tami Yvonne McVay was born on April 24, 1982 is the small town of Petersburg, Alaska to Randall & Ramona Nicklie-McVay. Tragically, on February 4, 2017, her life was taken during a zip-lining accident in Nehalem, Oregon. She was only 34 years of age. She had successfully completed her degree in the Culinary Arts ands and as you may presume, she loved life in the beautiful outdoors. This accident has left 3 beautiful children without the love and care of their mother Tami. She had 2 daughters and one son who could really use your support now more than ever. Tami was a beautiful little girl growing up and as a young lady, she still carried that beauty inside and out. She was preceded in death by her mother Ramona “Dolly” McVay of Anchorage, Alaska. Not only will her children Taelee, Brooke, and Carter forever be grieving her loss, but so will her father Randall, her sisters Melissa and Misty and brothers Scotty & Timmy as well. If you knew Tami, you know that she has many friends who loved her smile and she will be forever missed by many. “In a life cut way too short, she was able to steal our hearts and shower us with her beauty, inside and out.’

Many thanks from Tami’s family during this difficult time.”

Up Next: Victim, Attacker Reunite To Give Powerful Presentation | Anna Nicole Smith’s Mother Speaks Out On Grandson’s Mysterious Overdose | Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband Gives Update On Singer’s Daughter Maddie’s Recovery

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Daily Mail, Oregon Live]