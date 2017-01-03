Mom Accused Of Killing Estranged Kids Gives Horrifying New Statement

A mom accused of killing her two children wrote a horrifying letter to the judge in her case. The 29-year-old Indiana woman, Amber Pasztor, admitted that she was guilty and explained that she was ready to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

A court official told People magazine that the letter was dated December 14, but was only filed with the court this past Tuesday.

Pasztor addressed the letter to Elkhart Circuit Judge Terry Shewmaker.

She wrote: “I am competent and I refuse to see another psych doctor. I accept life with no parole. Readdy [sic] to get this over with.”

“I made a lot of bad decisions in my life but this one really did it,” she wrote. “I am guilty and I accept my consequences thank you so much for your time.”

Pasztor is currently being held in prison while facing two counts of murder. On September 26, she killed her estranged children, 6-year-old Rene Pasztor and 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez.

Rene and Liliana were living with their grandparents, who had legal custody of the children. According to her family, Amber lost custody of her children a year and a half ago. Amber’s mother and step-grandmother said in the past that she had threatened to harm the kids, and that she had substance abuse issues.

After Amber Pasztor abducted her children, a statewide AMBER Alert was issued.

She drove to the Elkhart Police Department, and explained to the officers that the bodies of her two children were in the back seat of her car, according to the Journal Gazette.

Since being arrested, Pasztor has been named a suspect in another murder. Around the same time Pasztor is accused of killing her children, a 65-year-old man named Frank Macomber was shot to death.

Pasztor allegedly put her children in Macomber’s tan Mercury Mystique when they were murdered. Macomber was found dead a short distance from the home where Pasztor’s kids were living.

The trial was originally scheduled for January 23, but has been moved to March 20. She will be facing a life sentence if convicted.

Pasztor’s defense attorneys could not be reached to comment on the shocking letter.

[H/T People, Journal Gazette]