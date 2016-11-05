Mob Wives Star Renee Graziano Checks Into Rehab For Depression

The fight to take back your mental health will always be one of the bravest things a person can do.

Renee Graziano, of Mob Wives, checked herself into a treatment facility to help stabilize her depression, E! News shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#tbt I can remember a time when all I had to do was look good 😍 #reneeegreaziano #thosewerethedays A photo posted by Renee Graziano (@reneegraziano) on Oct 13, 2016 at 7:17am PDT

The star made the choice to enter into the rehabilitation center in Florida and intends to stay for a minimum of 30 days.

Her sister and Mob Wives creator, Jennifer Graziano, says, “She is getting treatment that stems from her depression and some things that she has to work out. She’s been battling depression for a while and this kind of treatment kind of digs a little deeper than what she’s done in the past.”

She adds, “So, I’m hoping she stays as long as she needs.”

Graziano has openly and bravely spoken about her mental health journey before, something that is widely undervalued in today’s society. This is her second time to check into a facility that will help her get her mind back into a healthy place. Her tenacity to find joy again so publicly is something to be celebrated and applauded.

For years ago a show rep said this about her treatment decision, “It is not for any current drug or alcohol use of any kind. Her choice to enter rehab was made entirely on her own. She has made this decision for the betterment of her son A.J. [Pagan]’s life, as well as to improve her physical, mental and spiritual health.”

The compounding of her personal struggles and grieving the death of her long time friend and co-star Big Ang, from cancer, have led to this decision,

“It’s heartbreaking,” Graziano told E! News. “We know her forever, so we lost a sister…it was more than friendship. It was a sisterhood.”

We’re cheering for Renee’s mental health journey and applauding her for helping to break the painful stigma around the issue by courageously choosing to talk about it with the world!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com