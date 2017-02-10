Mischa Barton Meltdown 911 Calls Released

In January, actress Mischa Barton had a terrifying experience at her West Hollywood home that landed her in the psychiatric ward.

The 31-year-old actress was recorded hanging over her backyard fence rambling about her mother being a witch, the world shattering and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”

Now TMZ has obtained two 911 calls, Where Barton’s neighbors reported she was off the rails, leaning over her fence and vowing to end her life.

After the 911 calls, officers from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department came to her home. They told the media, Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she willingly went to the hospital.

Barton says someone slipped her a date rape drug while she was out celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles the night before, and that was the trigger. But one of the callers say authorities come out every few months when she exhibits similar behavior.



Back in 2009, Barton was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after having a “full-on breakdown.” On July 15, 2009, a frightened and frantic Barton—who had rocketed to fame as the star of the FOX series The O.C.—was rushed to the hospital.

There, she became more distraught and was restrained by staff after she fought them and tried to leave. In the frenzy, Barton threatened suicide. That led to her being committed to the psych ward for four days under California’s 5150 hold, which is the provision used to force Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes into treatment.

[H/T TMZ]