‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Weighs in on ‘Flip or Flop’ Couple’s Future

As soon as Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their separation, it prompted speculation as to the future of their marital status and the fate of their show. According to one relationship expert, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, the couple won’t be getting back together.

When asked for her thoughts on the couple’s future during an interview with The Wrap, Stanger revealed she thinks it’s pretty obvious the pair won’t be reuniting.

“No, something happened that we don’t know about,” she said.

Yay!! All new #FlipOrFlop on tonight at 9pm!! Tune in 😊💛⭐️ @hgtv #season5 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:56am PST

While she doesn’t know the couple personally to give a first-hand account, she shared that while watching the show she noticed something important.

“They never seemed lovey-dovey,” she said. “I think they will remain friends, but I don’t think they will get back together. They are dating other people!”

The El Moussas split up after seven years of marriage after an incident that occurred in June. In December, they confirmed that they were separated and the split was amicable.

So do you think Stanger is right or are you keeping your hopes up?

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

