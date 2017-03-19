Miley Cyrus Gets New Tattoo Dedicated To Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is showing some major love to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter Saturday to share a picture of his daughter’s latest tattoo, which is a new testament of love to her dad.

The new tat is the word “dad” written on the side of her right foot.

The 55-year-old singer captioned the picture, “This may be the best Tattoo i’ve ever seen @mileycyrus.”

This may be the best Tattoo i’ve ever seen @mileycyrus pic.twitter.com/5Avg2lAbQF — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 18, 2017

This isn’t really a surprise as Miley and her dad have always been close. So much so that Billy Ray recently sparked marriage rumors after sharing a photo of his daughter in a white dress.

“Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing,” he wrote on Instagram after fans speculated that Miley had secretly married her fiance, Liam Hemsworth. “Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy.”

Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

