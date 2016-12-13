Miley Cyrus Has A Simple Strategy When It Comes To Liam Hemsworth

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus recently joined The Voice as a judge, and a source close to the show gave new insight on Cyrus’ relationship with Liam Hemsworth. According to the source, Cyrus, “Keeps everything pretty under wraps between the two of them.”

The source also says the couple is stronger than ever, with Hemsworth dropping by the set of The Voice and spending a lot of his time at craft services while Miley does her job. Cyrus has been known to be an incredibly outspoken entertainer, but when it comes to Liam, it sounds like mum’s the word.

The source says that for as much as Cyrus loves to interact with fans, when it comes to her former fiance, she “Never speaks openly about Liam.”

The couple met on The Last Song in 2010, and even though they called off their engagement in 2013, seem to have rekindled their romance.

