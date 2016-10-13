Miley Cyrus’ Mom And Sister Get Their Own Reality Show

Miley won’t be the only Cyrus on TV this year. Her mom Tish and her sister Brandi are getting their own reality show.

Cyrus vs. Cyrus (working title) is going to pit the mother and daughter against each other as they compete for interior design jobs in Nashville, Bravo has announced.

Not only do they have to pitch their designs in the hopes of wooing clients, whoever’s designs are not picked will have to be the other’s assistant for the duration of the project.

“Tish and Brandi have a wonderful, funny, modern mother-daughter relationship which is completely relatable,” Lara Spotts, SVP of Development at Bravo Media, said. “They are equally talented designers, but with very different aesthetics, and watching them transform one home a week will be almost as entertaining as the antics that ensue along the way.”

If they can live up to Miley’s coaching on the Voice, the show should be quite entertaining. It is slated to premier in 2017.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com