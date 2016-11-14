Mia Tyler Pregnant With First Child

Steven Tyler is going to be a grandpa again!

The Aerosmith frontman’s daughter, Mia Tyler, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Dan Halen.

Going through my phone and I stumbled upon this pic from the @janiesfund benefit at Lincoln center. There’s only one thing in this world that could make me happier than seeing @jameson_daniels smile, and that’s gonna be seeing him smiling like this at our kid. I got a future rock star/supreme being growing in me I can’t wait to meet! A photo posted by Mia Tyler (@miatyler) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:24pm PST

She announced the happy news on Instagram with a picture of the couple.

“There’s only one thing in this world that could make me happier than seeing @jameson_daniels smile, and that’s gonna be seeing him smiling like this at our kid,” she captioned a picture of the two of them on the red carpet at an event for her father’s charity Janie’s Fund.

“I got a future rock star/supreme being growing in me I can’t wait to meet!” the 37-year-old artist and photographer added.

She also shared a picture of her growing baby bump.

“My front bump is almost as big as my butt bump!” she joked.

Then she added, “Insanely excited to tell the world that our baby will be here this spring.”

My front bump is almost as big as my butt bump! 👶🏻🍑 Insanely excited to tell the world that our baby will be here this spring. A photo posted by Mia Tyler (@miatyler) on Nov 11, 2016 at 2:09pm PST

