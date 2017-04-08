Mel B’s Makeup Artist Reveals The Biggest Detail In Abuse Case Yet

America’s Got Talent host and former Spice Girl Mel B has had a rough couple months, with her father having passed away and announcing her separation from Stephen Belafonte. Many rumors have circulated about her relationship with Belafonte, from their relationship being open and with allegations of abuse, with more evidence coming out each day. Recently, Mel B’s makeup artist revealed that he’s known about the celebrity being abused by her husband for years, as the artist was tasked with covering up the effects of the abuse.

Standing in my dressing room like “hey what’s up” only 6 days left and 7 more shows to do boom #girlpower #broadwaybaby #roxiehart #nyc🗽 @chicagomusical A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

The makeup artist is privy to so much insight into Mel B’s relationship, in fact, that they’ve contacted the lawyers involved in the case to offer a sworn declaration of all the trauma Mel B has suffered at the hands of Belafonte.

According to reports, the makeup artist was often the one who had to cover up bruises on her body and face to avoid noticeable injury. Only the makeup artist knew that Belafonte was responsible for the injuries, while Mel B would lie to others about the origins of her bruises. Belafonte also knew the makeup artist knew about the abuse, with Belafonte threatening him to keep quiet about the situation.

In addition to threats, the makeup artist also had his wages withheld by Belafonte if he didn’t stay true to his word about keeping the abusive situation under wraps.

Mel B’s makeup artist was even witness to Belafonte being “aggressive and verbally abusive” towards Mel, seeing him call her “disgusting and ugly,” and also speaking harshly with their children.

Possibly because he wanted to keep his wife under control, Belafonte also ordered security to keep tabs on Mel B “beyond a level of safety,” according to the makeup artist.

Belafonte continues to deny any and all allegations of abuse. We hope that the two can resolve their issues to find a solution that’s best for all parties involved.

