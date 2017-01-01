MASH’s William Christopher Dies At 84

William Christopher, best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on MASH, passed away on December 31st, 2016 at the age of 84. He suffered from non-small cell lung cancer and passed at his home in Pasadena, California.

The Evanston, Illinois native was no stranger to television. He had roles on a variety of popular television shows over the years, including Murder She Wrote, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Patty Duke Show. Though he was best known for his roles on MASH and After MASH, he also had recurring roles on Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C, and Hogan’s Heroes. He also had a few guest roles on shows such as Mad About You and Lois and Clark.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christopher was a regular character on MASH for the entire 11 season run of the show. According to TMZ, when he originally auditioned for the part of Father John Mulcahy, he decided to go completely off-script and ad-libbed his entire audition. He made such a great impression that he was hired on the spot. Of course, he had to promise to stay on script during the show. He will be missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

Next: Heisman Trophy Winner Rashaan Salaam’s Death Ruled a Suicide | Joely Fisher Is ‘Inconsolable’ Following Debbie Reynold’s Death | Investigators Reveal ‘Step up’ Actress Tricia McCauley Was Strangled to Death | Breaking: Carrie Fisher’s Cardiac Arrest in Hospital Led to Her Death

[H/T ABC 7, TMZ]