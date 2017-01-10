MASH Star William Christopher’s Death Certificate Officially Revealed

William Christopher, who portrayed Father John Mulcahy on MASH, reportedly died from cardiorespiratory arrest, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Another contributing factor to the actor’s death was small cell carcinoma.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time of his death, Christopher was 84-years-old. He passed away on the morning of New Year’s Eve at his home in Pasadena.

According to his death note, Christopher was in the acting industry for 60 years. He was a featured actor on shows such as Murder She Wrote, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Patty Duke Show. However, Christopher will always be best known for his role in MASH.

Other acting credits for Christopher include recurring roles on Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C, and Hogan’s Heroes as well as a few guest roles on shows such as Mad About You and Lois and Clark.

Last week, Christopher’s former co-star Alan Alda gave a statement on the late actor.

“His pals from #MASH miss Bill powerfully. His kind strength, his grace, and gentle humor weren’t acted. They were Bill. #WilliamChristopher,” Alda tweeted.

His pals from #MASH miss Bill powerfully. His kind strength, his grace and gentle humor weren’t acted. They were Bill. ❤️#WilliamChristopher — Alan Alda (@alanalda) January 1, 2017

What are your thoughts on these most recent developments regarding William Christopher’s death?

Up Next: Girls Star Lola Kirke Makes A Huge And Hairy Statement At The Golden Globes | Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Opens Up About His Relationship With Charlie Hunnam | Adult Film Actress Trolls NBA Star Joel Embiid, And Gets A Response That Was Way Over The Line | Jon Voight Speaks out After Brad Pitt’s Surprise Golden Globes Appearance | Assistant Principal Caught Red-Handed On Video Partying At Boozed-Up Hotel Party

[H/T TMZ]