Martha Stewart Admits To Dating Men Younger Than Her Daughter

Martha Stewart has always been classy. She is prim, and proper, and always knows what to do in case of an emergency dinner party. However, lately, she has been opening up about her love life. The 75-year-old media mogul recently spoke about dating a man younger than her daughter.

While visiting the Wendy Williams Show, Stewart mentioned that she enjoys dating younger men. Though she said that she likes her boyfriends to be at least “ten years younger,” there was a time when she ended up falling for someone just a bit too young.

A while back, Stewart was dating a man who she kept describing as “very fun.” So, while she was having “fun” with this boyfriend, she decided to bring him on a family trip to Egypt. It was during that trip she found out that her man was actually younger than her daughter. She claims that she had no idea at the time – she also didn’t mention if she happened to break up with him over that or not.

“Because he looked older, he had a little gray in his hair. But he was 34 years old or something,” Stewart said.

Though Stewart didn’t mention who she is currently dating – or how old he might be – she did admit to sexting earlier this year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, it’s probably safe to say that whomever it may be, he knows how to work a smartphone.

