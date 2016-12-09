Married High School English Teacher Jailed For Student Affair

A high school teacher from Wisconsin has been jailed for having an affair with a 16-year-old student.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Sara Domres was seen sobbing while being led away in handcuffs by law enforcement officials.

Back in August, the former New Berlin West High School teacher pleaded guilty to sexual assault. Domres was accused of having sexual intercourse with one of her teenage students multiple times, including once at a motel on the night of her husband’s bachelor party.

Domres will be forced to register as a sex offender, and have three years of probation.

During the sentencing, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Lee Dreyfus said that Domres’ actions “went well beyond a mistake in judgment,” according to Daily Mail.

At the court hearing, Domres’ sister, father, and mother-in-law spoke on her behalf.

The victim has not been identified, but he told the police that he slept with Domres between 10 and 15 times.

The family of the victim did not make in appearance in court.

Domres and the student began their sexual relationship during the 2014-2015 school year, according to the court documents.

On one occasion, Domres’ husband caught her with the student in the parking lot of the New Berlin Ale House. The incident reportedly led to a verbal confrontation.

It wasn’t until January of 2016 that one of the victim’s friends reported the crime. On January 15, Domres was placed on administrative leave after school officials were alerted to the allegations.

After an internal investigation conducted by the school district, Domres was fired.

Police obtained texts sent between Domres and the student. They exchanged more than 1,000 messages over the course of their relationship.

“Baby Boo, I love you now & forever! Please be mine forever & ever,” Domres wrote. “Always, your baby girl. P.S. good luck on your quick (smiley face).”

Another text read: “Hopefully you’ve been thinking of me Baby Boo. I should go because he will be home soon. I love you. Be good, think of me and no one else! Ha ha.”

The police also learned that Domres was attempting to learn what would happen if she were to be caught in her relationship with a minor. She reportedly made a Google search for, “what’s the prison sentence for a teacher sleeping with a student?”

