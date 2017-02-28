Mariah Carey Reveals New ‘Provocative’ Make Out Photo

Things are clearly heating up between Mariah Carey and her backup dancer beau Bryan Tanaka. The “We Belong Together” songstress took to Instagram on Monday night to share a steamy post that showed her laying a kiss on her new boyfriend.

“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative … it gets the people going!” 😉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

The 46-year-old singer captioned the pic: “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative…it gets the people going!”

The image shows Mariah Carey and Tanaka in a tender moment as the lovebirds lock lips. Mimi’s wavy caramel tresses cascade down her shoulders on top of her chic leather jacket as she has her eyes closed while smooching her man.

Last weekend, Mariah and Bryan jetted off to Dubai as she was performing at the Jazz Festival. Carey brought her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, along on the trip. While her connection with Bryan is obviously quite strong, Mariah has tried to be more private with their relationship.

“I don’t think we’re being public in a way that my relationships have been public before,” she said. “I really don’t. To me, the best thing of this is to keep it a little more private. But I’m not going to go places with him and enjoy our lives because everybody thinks, ‘Oh, it’s too soon!’ kind of thing. We all saw the freakin’ show. This is not a surprise.”

Earlier on Monday, the pop icon posted a photo of her glamorous look for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. She donned a floor-length green gown that flaunted her busty build and featured a thigh-high slit.

The dress had such a plunging neckline that many of the photos revealed much more of her cleavage than the likely intended. While on the red carpet for the event, Mariah suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction that left many in attendance totally shocked.

#Aries 😉 @pharrell A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

