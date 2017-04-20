Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Assets After Breakup

Mariah Carey recently went through another breakup, but she’s not letting that hold her back.

The “We Belong Together” singer broke up with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka last week, and was spotted out on the town Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old mother-of-two was seen headed to Los Angeles seafood restaurant Catch LA with her assistant. She was wearing a tight, busty black dress with a black jacket.

The short skirt matched with a pair of heels puts Carey’s sultry legs front-and-center of the paparazzi shots.

Carey reportedly broke up with Tanaka due to his reckless spending, as well as alleged jealousy on her beau’s part.

Daily Mail reports that Tanaka was jealous of Carey’s relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The ex-lovers are parents of twins Moroccan and Monroe have a friendly parenting relationship and that made Carey’s latest fling crazy.

Carey seems to be firmly standing by her family, as she’s left him behind and spent Easter with Cannon and their children.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

You can follow Mariah Carey on Instagram at @mariahcarey.

