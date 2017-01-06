Man Gets Harpooned In Cheek On Fishing Trip

While on a fishing trip in Brazil, a man barely made it out alive after he was shot in the head with a harpoon gun.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Hugo Pereira da Silva, was on a fishing trip with his pal at the Rio Paranaiba dam in Araguari when he was the accident happened. While fishing, da Silva was nearly turned into a human kebab after a 3-foot spear was shot directly through his face.

The fisherman was rushed to the hospital where the metal shaft was eventually removed. Fortunately, the shot didn’t land further up on his face, as it was a matter of inches away from causing extremely serious injuries or possibly death.

The man was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Lucenildo Batista Alves, the Deputy Lt. at the Araguari fire department, said: “Unfortunately, they were not careful with the positioning, the distance. And the waters of the river in our region are murky, especially in the very dirty rainy season.”

“We do not know if the friend saw any fish or if the gun fired alone, but it hit the face of this boy,” Alves said while talking with PescaAmadora.com, according to a translation of the page. “He was very lucky, as the harpoon crossed the soft part of the mouth, did not reach any bone or more sensitive part, such as the brain. It could have been fatal.”

According to Alves, it wasn’t clear who was responsible for the accident. No word on whether the friend, who was on the other side of the dam, was the one who fired the spear.

Not only did the man get a harpoon through the face, but also law enforcement authorities are now investigating the fishing trip because the use of harpoons is against the law between the months of November through January, according to the New York Post.

