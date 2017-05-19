Mama June Twitter Follower Blasts Her About Alleged Fat Suit

For her new reality show Mama June: From Not To Hot, Mama June has pushed herself to lose a massive amount of weight. The 37-year-old’s body has drastically changed from her change in diet and exercise and some of her critics have developed a theory about how she managed to shed the pounds.

Only one episode into the new WE TV series, haters have claimed that Mama June was wearing a fat suit and/or prosthetic makeup in order to exaggerate her weight loss for the big reveal.

One fan absolutely blasted Mama June directly on Twitter this past weekend.

When Mama June: From Not To Hot premiered this past Friday, Mama June tweeted: “I hate having my kids Wonder if I’m going to be okay I always want to make them feel like I am in control real talk #MamaJune #FromNotToHot.”

I hate having my kids Wonder if I’m going to be okay I always want to make them feel like I am in control real talk #MamaJune #FromNotToHot — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 25, 2017

Twitter user Jim Vanleer wasted no time and totally lashed out at the reality star.

Vanleer wrote: “@MamaJune_BooBoo very disappointed in the prosthetic that you were wearing on your face and neck. Fake reality TV at its best.”

@MamaJune_BooBoo very disappointed in the prosthetic that you were wearing on your face and neck. Fake reality TV at its best. — Jim Vanleer (@jim08062) February 25, 2017

As it turns out, Vanleer isn’t the only one who is of the opinion that Mama June was wearing facial prosthetics. A slew of her followers lashed out on social media to accuse her of wearing a fat suit. Check out other fan reactions regarding Mama June’s alleged prosthetic makeup here.

Whether or not she was wearing prosthetic makeup, there’s one fact that remains: Mama June has managed to lose a lot of weight.

Last week, Mama June’s daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson spoke out about their mother’s weight loss.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Lauryn said during an interview with ET. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

“Her stomach started looking gross,” Lauryn said. “It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed. She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

To keep up with Mama June, follow her on Twitter here.

Do you think it’s possible that Mama June was wearing a fat suit when Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was filming?

